LIRR announces new timetable, technology after cuts spark COVID concerns

The new timetables will take effect Monday, and transit leaders say the changes restore weekday service to levels similar to what had been in effect from January 25 to March 5.
Two weeks ago, service cuts resulted in two days of overcrowding along the rail system.
The LIRR is also updating its Train Time mobile app to include a passenger count on each car, and audio messages and displays will show riders which car has the most open seats.
Color coded displays will show crowding conditions on every car on the train
The modifications are an attempt to improving riders' experience by giving them new information on the app, and eliminating what they don't need.
The LIRR demonstrated the new displays and announcements at railroad station platforms.
Off-peak fares will remain in effect on all trains, even during traditional peak hours.
Visit MTA.info/lirr/Timetable/ for the new schedules.
The initial service cuts prompted harsh reaction from the railroad's top union official.
"They're taking the lives of people in their own hands so they can run a skeleton schedule," union president Anthony Simon said at the time. "The economy's starting to pick up a little bit. We're trying to get people back into the city. This is no way to do it."
Mayor Bill de Blasio also weighed in, calling the reduction in service "ridiculous" and "unfair."
"I think the most obvious immediate problem is the fact that in the pandemic, more and more people turned to individual (automobiles) rather than mass transit," he said. "We've got to reverse that. We've got to reverse that aggressively, give people faith in mass transit again. This is an occasion for me to say, if we are going to give people faith in mass transit, there actually has to be service there for them. I think what the MTA is doing right now with the LIRR is ridiculous. It's unfair to folks who are coming in here to work and coming here to take advantage of everything. We need folks coming in here as part of our recovery, so the MTA should restore those cuts to the LIRR immediately."
LIRR President Phillip Eng had previously said it was a work in progress.
"We are adjusting," he said. "We knew on day one we needed to see where people gravitated to, whether they changed trains or branches. We are going to continue to observe that."
