LIRR service disrupted after train hits tractor trailer in Farmingdale

EMBED <>More Videos

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn was over the scene of the accident.

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island Rail Road service was disrupted during the Wednesday evening rush hour when a train collided with a tractor trailer.

The accident happened at the Merrits Road grade crossing in Farmingdale.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the tractor trailer was able to escape before the crash, police said.

A rescue train transferred customers off the train involved in the incident.

LIRR personnel are on the scene assessing the situation.

Service on the Ronkonkoma branch was suspended between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma in both directions, and commuters were advised to use alternate branches.

Service was later restored on both tracks through Farmingdale but residual delays are expected as trains operate at reduced speeds through the area.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countylirraccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in FL murder arrested in NYC, claims to be serial killer
End of an era: NYC's 95.5 WPLJ announces final broadcast
WATCH: Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car
Gay couple wants slur at LI restaurant to be teachable moment
Man charged crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
Officials seize $3M in cocaine, 19 arrested in NYC bust
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Show More
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Community mourns Newark Astros pitcher killed in shooting
6 family members, including 4 children, killed in NYC fire
Window washer survives 3-story fall from NYC scaffolding
Mom sues Etsy claiming teething necklace strangled child
More TOP STORIES News