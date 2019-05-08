LIRR service disrupted after train hits tractor trailer in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island Rail Road service was disrupted during the Wednesday evening rush hour when a train collided with a tractor trailer.The accident happened at the Merrits Road grade crossing in Farmingdale.No injuries were reported. The driver of the tractor trailer was able to escape before the crash, police said.A rescue train transferred customers off the train involved in the incident.LIRR personnel are on the scene assessing the situation.Service on the Ronkonkoma branch was suspended between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma in both directions, and commuters were advised to use alternate branches.Service was later restored on both tracks through Farmingdale but residual delays are expected as trains operate at reduced speeds through the area.----------