A Long Island Railroad train slammed into a car sitting on the tracks in East Northport, and the driver was killed.The car came to rest upside down, left mangled and destroyed on the side of the tracks.Police are not sure if the driver was killed by the train or if he or she died after careening off the road and into the train's way.Bus service was provided to early morning LIRR riders between Port Jefferson and Huntington while the mess was cleaned up.----------