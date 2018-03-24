LIRR train strikes car after GPS directed driver onto tracks

EXCLUSIVE: Car is dragged by #LIRR commuter train, bursts into flames. Source tells me driver mistakenly followed GPS onto the tracks and escaped her car just before impact. Main Line service suspended through tonight. Repairs may be complete by morning. pic.twitter.com/gVWniDbNQ9 — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) March 24, 2018

Service was suspended on the Main Line of the Long Island Rail Road Friday night after a train struck a car in Mineola.The car was dragged for more than 100 yards and erupted in flames after the train slammed into it at high-speed crossing Willis Avenue just before 8 p.m.There were no passengers on board the train, and witnesses said the driver escaped the car minutes before impact. There were also no immediate reports of injuries to the train crew.Sources said the driver said she was following her GPS, and it led her onto the train tracks.By late evening, crowds began to build in Penn Station as commuters scrambled for alternate ways to get back to Long Island.Damage on the tracks are not as bad as first believed. Sources tell Eyewitness News that the damage could possibly be repaired by morning.Service has since been restored.----------