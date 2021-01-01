execution

Appeals court vacates order delaying execution of only woman on US death row

By Mike Balsamo
WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the only woman on federal death row to be executed before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The ruling, handed down Friday by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, concluded that a lower court judge erred when he vacated Lisa Montgomery's execution date in an order last week.

U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss had ruled the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled Montgomery's execution and he vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons scheduling her death for Jan. 12.

RELATED: US schedules 1st federal execution of woman in nearly 70 years

Montgomery had been scheduled to be put to death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, in December, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting their client and asked him to extend the time to file a clemency petition.

Moss concluded that the under his order the Bureau of Prisons could not even reschedule Montgomery's execution until at least Jan. 1. But the appeals panel disagreed.

Meaghan VerGow, an attorney for Montgomery, said her legal team would ask for the full appeals court to review the case and said Montgomery should not be executed on Jan. 12.

RELATED: Samuel Little, deadliest serial killer in US history, dies in California

Montgomery was convicted of killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in December 2004. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife, authorities said. Montgomery took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own, prosecutors said.

Montgomery's lawyers have argued that their client suffers from serious mental illnesses. Biden opposes the death penalty and his spokesman, TJ Ducklo, has said he would work to end its use. But Biden has not said whether he will halt federal executions after he takes office Jan. 20.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianajudgehomicideexecutionu.s. & worlddeath penaltyprisonabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EXECUTION
Judge delays execution of only woman on US death row
Kim Kardashian tweets Trump to stop Brandon Bernard execution
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Rep for US affairs, other NK officials executed: reports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
Search for driver in double fatal hit-and-run in Queens
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens marking first homicide of New Year in NYC
Doctor identifies case of COVID-related psychosis in patient
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
LaGuardia, America's 'worst' airport, tries to reinvent itself
COVID Live Updates: US surpasses 20 million cases
Show More
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Multiple vehicles crash on Major Deegan Expressway
Easy cleanup after nearly empty 2021 ball drop in Times Square
1 dead in 4-alarm Yonkers apartment building fire
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
More TOP STORIES News