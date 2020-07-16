1 dead, 3 injured in Manhattan scaffolding collapse: FDNY

#BREAKING: 1 dead, 3 others injured when scaffolding collapsed during facade project in #MurrayHill. Rigging dangling over entrance of co-op building at 36th and Lex. @NYCBuildings investigating. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/SxLmr93cjk — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) July 16, 2020

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials say one person is dead at least three are injured after scaffolding collapsed at a building in Midtown on Thursday.The incident was reported on East 36th Street around 4:30 p.m.The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Of the three injured, two injuries were serious and one was considered minor.It appeared workers were doing facade restoration on the roof level of the 12-story building at the time of the collapse.The FDNY has secured the scaffolding and sidewalk area. The incident is under investigation.The NYPD advised drivers to avoid the area of East 36th Street between Lexington and Third avenues.Few other details were released.----------