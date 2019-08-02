3 charged in million-dollar fake vape scheme on Long Island

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Three suspects -- believed to be a father and two sons -- were arrested in a counterfeit vaping bust in Nassau County, Long Island.

The counterfeit vaping equipment had a retail value of $1.5 million, and $140,000 in cash was also seized from five stores and two residential homes.

Officials said the trio marketed their product as "Logic E-Cigarette."

Officials are cracking down on legal e-cigarette manufacturers too. Connecticut launched an investigation Wednesday into the marketing practices of Juul Labs, which controls nearly three-quarters of the $3.7 billion-dollar retail market for e-cigarettes.

The state's investigation will focus on whether the company is illegally selling its products as smoking-cessation devices.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

