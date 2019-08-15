4 men in custody in attempted robberies in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people have been detained Thursday in the string of four assaults and attempted robberies in Williamsburg, Brooklyn earlier this week.

The attacks all happened to Orthodox Jewish men in a span of 40 minutes early Monday morning, starting at 5 a.m. on Ross Street.

A 71-year-old man said a group of men came up from behind and pushed him to the ground. They went through his pockets, punched him in the face and then ran away with nothing.

The victim, later identified as David Greenfield, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A half hour later, a 67-year-old man was followed by the group on Clymer Street.

They punched William Weiser in the face and went through his pockets, but again made off with nothing.

Just 10 minutes later on Wythe Place, the group attacked a 56-year-old man. For the third time, they didn't find anything in the victim's pockets.

He was also taken to Bellevue Hospital. There was also a fourth attack according to police.

Despite initially investigating the attacks as a hate crime, the NYPD later determined the motive in the attacks was robbery.

Diandre Diagle, 19, is facing four counts of second-degree robbery and four counts of second-degree assault.

Michael Bellevue, 20, is facing four counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree assault.

Two other men are being questioned by police.

