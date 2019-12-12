Jersey City shooting: Alleged killers tied to fringe anti-Semitic group

The alleged killers were identified as 47-year-old David Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham and were believed to be followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites.
The findings stoked suspicions that the rampage was not random but a bias attack, even as state and federal authorities cautioned that the motive was still under investigation.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has not yet called the incident a hate crime, but he is planning to release more information at a press conference Thursday.
"The why and the ideology and the motivation - that's what we're investigating," Grewal said Wednesday, adding that authorities are trying to determine whether anyone else was involved.
The FBI on Wednesday searched the Harlem headquarters of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, which is the formal name of the Black Hebrew group, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The officer killed was identified as Detective Joseph Seals, a husband and father of five who had been with the department since 2006, while the victims in the supermarket are 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, 49-year-old Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, and 31-year-old Mindy Ferencz.
Authorities said a device found in the back of the stolen U-Haul that the suspects drove to the scene proved to be an operable explosive device, a pipe bomb. Also in the U-Haul were notes with religious writings, one of which included the quote, "I do this because my creator makes me do this and I hate who he hates," according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Authorities in New Jersey reportedly did not have the Black Hebrew Israelites on their radar as a violent group, considered more a nuisance at public events.
The bomb squad detonated the device, though it remains unclear what the suspects had planned to do with it.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Wednesday morning that the gunmen targeted the market, with surveillance video showing them driving slowly through the city's streets before stopping outside, calmly exiting their van and immediately opening fire.
"We could see the van moving through Jersey City streets slowly," he said. "The perpetrators stopped in front of (the market), calmly opened the door with two long rifles - him and the other perpetrator - and began firing from the street into the facility."
New Jersey authorities are preliminarily investigating the incident as a case of domestic terrorism.
It began at the Bay View Cemetery, where Seals was fatally shot and another officer wounded in the shoulder.
Officials say Anderson and Graham then drove the U-Haul about a mile to the grocery store, parking across the street and exiting the vehicle with guns drawn. They immediately began firing, shooting four people inside, one of whom managed to flee from the scene.
Officers in the area quickly arrived on scene, trapping the two suspects inside. The lengthy gun battle then commenced.
As the suspects fired upon them from inside the grocery store, police retreated and took up defensive positions as hundreds of officers, SWAT units, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI descended on the area.
Two other officers were wounded but were later released from the hospital, authorities said. They were identified as Mariela Fernandez and Ray Sanchez
Law enforcement sources said Detective Seals may have been interested in the two suspects who ultimately killed him because of a weekend homicide in Bayonne, where a Jersey City man identified as Michael Rumberger was found in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car on Saturday night.
That crime had not been immediately solved.
Investigators are continuing to try to understand the suspects' encounter with Seals that touched off the shootout. At this point, the leading theory is the detector had a prior source relationship with one of the suspects, which may explain why he felt comfortable meeting in the cemetery without backup and without calling it in to others.
