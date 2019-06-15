Man arrested in connection with stabbing death of Long Island teaching assistant

The victim, 32-year-old Evan Grabelsky, was found at his home on Elliott Street and Frankel Boulevard with multiple stab wounds on June 1. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Two weeks later, police arrested 21-year-old Ryan Lindquist, of Massapequa, in connection with the murder.
Police believe that Grabelsky, a teaching assistant at John L Miller North High School, knew his attacker, as there was no signs of forced entry into the home.
There had been an extensive struggle, and the victim had defensive wounds to his hands and arms.
Police are continuing to investigate and determine a motive.
Authorities are scheduled to release additional details about the stabbing on Saturday, including the charges that Lindquist is facing.
Grabelsky's neighbors were shocked to learn about his murder.
"I don't know how to explain it. The whole family -- they're a lovely, lovely family ... We grew up together, standing at the bus stop together. Every morning, we would, you know, talk about the children," Martha DiGiovanna, a neighbor, said on June 2.
Lindquist is scheduled to be arraigned later Saturday morning.
Detectives request that if anyone has information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
