Man dressed as Elmo groped teen in Times Square, police say

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man dressed as Elmo is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl who posed for a photo with him in Times Square Sunday evening.

Authorities say a group traveling from out of state approached the Elmo character for a photo just before 7 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza has the details.



During the photo op, Elmo allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a 14-year-old girl.

The teen alerted her caretakers, who then alerted police.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Inocente Andrade-Pacheco, was arrested and charged with forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Aldrada-Pacheco denied the allegation through his lawyer, and he was released without bail despite prosecutors asking for $7,500 bail during his arraignment.

The behavior of Times Square's costumed characters became an issue several years ago, when police fielded scores of complaints about aggressive solicitations for tips, forced touching, assaults and grand larceny.

In response, the city passed a 2016 law restricting the street performers to designated areas on Times Square's pedestrian plaza.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattantimes squaregroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Decomposing body found above Queens Domino's ruled homicide
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
Dump truck critically injures e-bike rider in Brooklyn
Police: LI man, woman assault landlord, woman, 1-year-old child
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Show More
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
Trial begins for landlord, workers charged in deadly NYC explosion
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds to start the week
Boy, 12, seriously wounded after being shot in neck in Yonkers
Car smashes into side of Jersey City building
More TOP STORIES News