Bystanders stop attempted rape on subway platform in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are questioning someone after a man attempted to rape a woman at an Upper East Side subway platform.

The incident was reported Saturday inside the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street subway station around 11 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim was waiting on the platform for a Q train when the man approached her and pushed her to the ground.

He then climbed on top of her and tried to rape her, police said, but stopped when a crowd of bystanders formed.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

