Large cache of weapons, ammunition found in Westchester County

TUCKAHOE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Authorities are announcing a major weapons bust in Westchester County.An investigation led police to a large cache of weapons, including assault rifles, ammunition and other items, in Tuckahoe.They arrested 47-year-old Matthew J. Bonnano of East Shore Road in Great Neck, Nassau County outside Growlers Beer Bistro on Main Street.More information was expected at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.----------