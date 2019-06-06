Cadet dead, 22 hurt after cargo truck overturns at West Point

By Eyewitness News
WEST POINT, New York (WABC) -- A 5-ton cargo truck overturned in West Point Thursday morning, killing one cadet and injuring 22 others.

The Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) overturned where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site around 6:45 a.m.

Ken Rosato has breaking details on the crash near the Camp Natural Bridge training site.



20 cadets and two active-duty soldiers were injured and taken to three different area hospitals.

There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Route 293 was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.



Governor Cuomo released a statement saying,

"My heart breaks for all those involved in the tragic training accident at West Point this morning. These courageous cadets and soldiers represent the best of New York State and our country, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their bravery in choosing to serve our country and protect our freedoms. This incident is made all the more heart wrenching as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, a day where we remember those who gave their lives for our country.

"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene right now and am directing the State Office of Emergency Management to provide any resources necessary to assist.

"On behalf of all New Yorkers, we pray for a speedy recovery for those involved and we share in the sorrow experienced by their loved ones during this extremely difficult time."
