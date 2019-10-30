EMT who suffered aortic aneurysm while responding to crash released from hospital

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- An EMS lieutenant who suffered a medical condition while responding to a crash on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway earlier this month is being released from the hospital Wednesday.

47-year-old Raymond Wang was rushed to the hospital in critical condition back on October 17.

He was in an ambulance doing a ride-along with a physician and stopped to help with a crash when he fell unconscious and suffered an aortic aneurysm.

Wang, a 19-year veteran, was transported to Mt. Sinai in Manhattan and had surgery to repair the aneurysm.

In what city officials called a bizarre coincidence, another EMT, 63-year-old Liam Glinane, suffered a stroke while responding to the same crash.



