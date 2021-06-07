FDNY: 17 people injured after MTA bus crashes into building in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least 17 people were injured when an MTA bus crashed into a building in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at an apartment building on 174 Lincoln Road just before 2 p.m.



The FDNY said more than a dozen injuries were reported, but they were all believed to be non-life-threatening.

The bus was traveling southbound on Bedford Avenue when the driver lost control, the bus jumped a curb and crashed into the unoccupied building.

There were 17 passengers on board at the time.

No pedestrians were struck.

Inspectors and engineers with the Department of Buildings were called to the scene to conduct structural stability inspections.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

