Firefighters battle 7-alarm fire at Marcal Plant in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a paper manufacturing plant in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Marcal Paper Mills on Market Street in Elmwood Park and went to seven alarms.

Huge paper rolls were fully engulfed, and at one point the roof collapsed. All emergency responders were pulled from the building for safety reasons.

Black smoke could be seen from as far away as Route 80 in Hackensack.

Over 100 firefighters responded, but the strong wind and frigid temperatures are making their efforts more difficult.

So far there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters from at least 10 towns have responded.

Residents who live near the plant have been evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution.

The fire has caused heavy smoke condition on area roads, and the ramp on I-80 to Exit 61 was closed in both directions.

The fire is the second reported this month at the site. In 2017, more than 100 firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at the plant.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

