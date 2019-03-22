Disasters & Accidents

Flames shooting out roof as fire tears through Bronx laundromat

EMBED <>More Videos

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that tore through a laundromat in the Bronx Friday.

The flames broke out just before 1 p.m. on Webster Avenue in the Fordham section.

EMBED More News Videos

Citizens App video of the fire at a laundromat in Fordham, Bronx



Footage from Citizen App showed heavy flames shooting from the roof, with firefighters also on the roof battling the intense blaze.

Smoke billowed up into the sky and could be seen for miles.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with abc7ny for the latest on this breaking story.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsnew york citybronxfordhamfirelaundromat
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman on subway
CVS employee prevents elderly customer from gift card scam
At least 1 hurt when crash sends car careening into LI home
Alleged trafficker had 7 sharks in backyard pool in New York
Cuomo announces arrest in Ulster anti-Semitic incident
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
Woman's screams, relatives scare off attempted rape suspect
Show More
Suspect attempts to steal man's ring, shoots him in car
NJ sues 'Ghost Gun' company for offering untraceable guns
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
AccuWeather Alert: Blustery, soaking start to weekend
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
More TOP STORIES News