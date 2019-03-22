Flames shooting out roof as fire tears through Bronx laundromat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5212024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Citizens App video of the fire at a laundromat in Fordham, Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that tore through a laundromat in the Bronx Friday.The flames broke out just before 1 p.m. on Webster Avenue in the Fordham section.Footage from Citizen App showed heavy flames shooting from the roof, with firefighters also on the roof battling the intense blaze.Smoke billowed up into the sky and could be seen for miles.No injuries have been reported at this time.Stay with abc7ny for the latest on this breaking story.----------