Funeral to be held Friday for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty

MONROE, Orange County (WABC) -- Thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral mass for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen.

Officer Mulkeen formerly served in the nearby Tuxedo Police Department.

Thousands of people are expected to attend his funeral, not just the NYPD, but people in the Orange County community.

Crowds began gathering Thursday for his wake.

Officer Mulkeen had been on the force for seven years when he was killed early Sunday morning by friendly fire - while wrestling with an armed man during a confrontation in the Bronx.

Mulkeen dedicated his career to working in the Anti-Crime Unit at the 44th Precinct.

"He was the best of the best. He was a gentle giant and I meant that. When it was time to be on the street, to be the police, he was. When it was time to be compassionate and to have a heart, he did," said Captain Jeffrey Heilig, NYPD.

In honor of Officer Mulkeen, schools in the Monroe-Woodbury Central District will be closed Friday.
His funeral will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart, located at 26 Still Road in Monroe.

