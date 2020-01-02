Hanukkah stabbing victim's condition "dire," family says

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- The family of one of the victims from the violent Hanukkah stabbing attack in Monsey, Rockland County is speaking out.
71-year-old Yehosef Neumann remains hospitalized in critical condition following the Dec. 28 attack that left four others injured.
Family members now say his status is "dire."
The family released a statement saying Neumann was stabbed several times, with the knife penetrating his skull directly into the brain, and that he suffered cuts to the head and neck, and that his right arm was shattered.
"Our father's status is so dire that no surgery has yet been performed on the right arm," the statement said. "Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to he brain, leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life."
The statement called on Jewish people around the world to share their own experiences with anti-Semitism on social media using the hashtag #MeJew.
"We shall not let this terrible hate-driven attack be forgotten," the statement said, "and let us all work to eradicate all sorts of hate."
Federal prosecutors have charged Grafton Thomas, 37, with five federal counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon. He also has pleaded not guilty to five state counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
Authorities have said Thomas had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and had recently used his phone to look up information on Hitler and the location of synagogues.
Thomas' family has said he was raised in a tolerant home and had a history of mental illness.
The Hanukkah attack came amid a string of violence that has alarmed Jews in the region.
Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said he recently spoke with an Orthodox Jewish man in New York who told him he had taken off his yarmulke out of fear.
"Part of what we're trying to get across to people is that these attacks are not just statistics," said Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism. "These people have to live with this the rest of their life."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
