Lawmakers demand answers after 2nd subway debris hits Queens car

EMBED <>More Videos

By
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Lawmakers are demanding action from the MTA after a second piece of subway platform debris came crashing down on a car in Queens.

The MTA believes a truck that hit a pole the day before and may have loosened up debris, but now, city officials are demanding the agency takes further action.

Someone sent photos to City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer's office, and Eyewitness News also obtained exclusive video.



A portion of steel apparently broke loose and shattered the windshield of Fernando Marin's SUV.

"Thank God nothing happened to us, because it really could have been a serious issue," Marin said. "Thankfully, it was just the car. God was with us today. If one of those metal pieces hits us, we would have had bigger problems."

Marin said it happened as he was driving to work with his wife and sister-in-law, when rusted metal fell off the elevated 7 train trestle on Roosevelt Avenue and hit a windshield near 62nd Street.

A similarly terrifying incident happened about two weeks ago, just three blocks away, when a wood beam nearly impaled a man driving down the street.

After that happened, the MTA said they went back and inspected all the elevated tracks and that they're beefing up annual inspections.

Van Bramer tweeted, "What the hell is going on?"

The stretch of Roosevelt Avenue where it happened is a major transit hub, where the 7 line meets the LIRR and buses to LaGuardia Airport.

The MTA plans to hold a press conference on this issue at 1 p.m. Thursday.

In the meantime, they released a statement saying, "This is obviously very concerning and we're glad that no one was hurt. We take the safety of our customers, employees and neighbors very seriously - what this material is and where it came from is under investigation."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
woodsidequeensnew york citymtasubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Debris falls from NYC subway platform, pierces windshield
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooting suspect at large; task force officer shot
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
Man found in car trunk in NJ, says he was abducted, robbed
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on trail
Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
Ex-cop guilty of manslaughter for killing stranded black motorist
Show More
Man charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's apartment -- again
Longtime Queens DA stepping down for heath reasons
Investigation looking into video of officer accused of racism
Man accused of groping 13-year-old girl twice on subway
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
More TOP STORIES News