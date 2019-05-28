LGBT billboard vandalized at LIRR station in Nassau County

BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police and elected officials in Nassau County are voicing concern after an LGBT billboard was vandalized.LGBT Network President/CEO David Kilmnick, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, and police officials held a news conference to address the incident, which happened Monday at the Bellmore LIRR Station.The LGBT billboard, which displayed information about the group's upcoming "Pride on the Beach" celebration, was ripped apart.Officials said it is the third act of hate on Long Island against the LGBT community in recent months.They pointed out that hate crimes have surged across the country in the last two years, increasing 17% nationally and 30% in the New York Metropolitan Region according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.The "Pride on the Beach" event brings tens of thousands of LGBT individuals and their allies to Long Beach each year.----------