Multiple injured in Florida shopping plaza explosion

PLANTATION, Florida -- Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at a Florida shopping plaza that injured multiple people.

The explosion happened Saturday morning at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street.

The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic. The fire department called it a gas explosion with "multiple patients."

