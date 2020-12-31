Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC prepares for unusual New Year's Eve in Times Square

There won't be any of the normal crowds at the Crossroads of the World Thursday night due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Mayor Bill de Blasio -- who will be on stage to watch the ball drop -- offered a remarkably upbeat prediction for the event that ends a universally panned year.
Times Square, he said, will be "magical," "joyous," "exceptional," "wonderful," and "amazing," and the mayor vowed it will singlehandedly unite the country into the new year.
"This is going to be something unbelievable," he said. "In a country, in a city that sometimes could use some more unity, one thing that unifies us all as Americans, we want to get the hell rid of 2020. I think it's going to be an amazing moment."
The event's special guests will be first responders and essential workers, but they won't be joining the mayor on stage to lead the countdown. Instead, each guest will watch from a private, well-spaced area.
Street closures have already gone into effect, but by 3 p.m., they'll have all of Times Square closed from 41st to 49th streets and Sixth to Eighth avenues.
The NYPD says that since there's no spectators allowed, they've reduced the number of cops normally here by 80%.
However, that still means hundreds of police officers in Times Square moving people along, making sure nobody stops to try and sneak a peek.
Jennifer Lopez will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, and Billy Porter -- who will pull double duty as a host -- is slated to reunite with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance.
The two previously collaborated on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," for which Lauper wrote music. Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmie Allen will also perform in Times Square, and additional performers include Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Maluma, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi and Brandy.
Both police and city officials are urging residents to stay home and watch the festivities on TV.
"If you think you're going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you're mistaken," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said. "Don't come. Watch it on home. It'll be a spectacular television show. Next year, we'll all gather together and we'll fill Times Square. But this year, don't even attempt to come down there to watch it."
In any event, the crystal ball with 192 new Waterford crystal triangles is in place, and the entertainment is booked -- you'll just have to watch it on TV.
This year's ball design is entitled "Gift of Happiness," weighs more than 11,000 pounds, and is 12 feet in diameter.
