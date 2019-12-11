Jersey City shooting: Suspects ID'd, reportedly targeted kosher market

Latest Developments:
The officer was identified as Detective Joseph Seals, a husband and father of five who had been with the department since 2006, and Rabbi David Niederman, President of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, identified the two Orthodox Jewish victims in the supermarket as 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch and 33-year-old mother of five Mindel Ferencz.
Chabad Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, who shops at the store and attends a synagogue next door, said he spoke with the store owner, Moishe Ferencz.
"He told me he had just walked out of the store into the synagogue not five feet away just before this happened, and then he couldn't get back for hours," Schapiro said. "His wife was inside the store. He said, 'I hope my wife is safe.'"
The third victim found inside the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive has not been identified.
The suspects are identified as 47-year-old David Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham, per law enforcement sources, believed to be followers of the Black Israelites, a group that espouses hatred toward Jews. The group is also known for anti-government and anti-police sentiments.
The focus now is on the investigation, and with many unanswered questions, crime scene investigators were still working to piece together exactly what unfolded, as cameras got the first look inside the store where the hours-long incident ended.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Wednesday morning that the gunmen targeted the market, with surveillance video showing them driving slowly through the city's streets before stopping outside, calmly exiting their van and immediately opening fire.
"We could see the van moving through Jersey City streets slowly," he said. "The perpetrators stopped in front of (the market), calmly opened the door with two long rifles - him and the other perpetrator - and began firing from the street into the facility."
New Jersey authorities are preliminarily investigating the incident as a case of domestic terrorism.
At least one suspect had recently posted anti-Semitic statements online. The posts were not entered immediately before attack, and it is not yet known if they are connected to the shootout -- but they are part of the probe.
The incident began at the Bay View Cemetery, where Seals was fatally shot and another officer wounded in the shoulder.
The gunmen then drove a stolen U-Haul to another part of the city and engaged police in a lengthy shootout from inside the kosher market, where the five other bodies were later found.
Officials said they were confident those in the store were shot by the gunmen and not by police.
The furious shooting filled the streets of Jersey City with the sounds of heavy gunfire for hours and kept the city's 30,000 students locked down in their schools until the situation was resolved.
Schools had a delayed 10 a.m. opening Wednesday.
As the suspects fired upon them from inside the grocery store, police retreated and took up defensive positions as hundreds of officers, SWAT units, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI descended on the scene.
Heavy gunfire could be heard for hours in what appeared to be an intense gun battle with the suspect or suspects, but the gunshots subsided around 2 p.m.
A survivor from the grocery store told police there were as many as four other people inside at the time the shooting occurred, and that one of them may have safely fled the scene.
Two other officers were wounded but were later released from the hospital, authorities said. They were identified as Mariela Fernandez and Ray Sanchez
Law enforcement sources said Detective Seals may have been interested in the two suspects who ultimately killed him because of a weekend homicide in Bayonne, where a Jersey City man identified as Michael Rumberger was found in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car on Saturday night.
That crime had not been immediately solved.
