George Floyd protests updates: NYC curfew to start earlier after more looting, violence

The unprecedented curfew in New York City did little to prevent destruction as groups of people smashed their way into shops including Macy's flagship Manhattan store, grabbed merchandise and fled. Police said more than 500 were arrested and several officers were injured during the chaos Monday night and early Tuesday that followed another day of peaceful protests throughout the city over the death of George Floyd.
These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020
Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I’m extending the curfew to Tuesday. It will begin at 8pm.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the NYPD would double its police force in the city from 4,000 to 8,000, deploying to areas where violence and property damage occurred during Sunday night's George Floyd protests - specifically in lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn.
By early Monday evening, the extra presence had not stopped looters. There were widespread reports of looting at luxury stores across Manhattan.
It was a wild scene on 34th near Macy's Herald Square. Dozens of people could be seen running down the street with officers chasing after them.
At one point the FDNY had to be called in to put out a trash can fire. Multiple stores were broken into, ransacked and items taken.
At Macy's, the store was boarded up but still looters gained access to the store.
There were more than 500 arrests and widespread vandalism in Midtown Manhattan.
The violence spread to Fordham Road, the Grand Concourse and other areas in the Bronx, where an NYPD sergeant was struck and injured by a vehicle.
Residents in the area woke up to a scene Tuesday morning that looked like a tornado had struck, with debris, smashed glass and the contents of neighborhood stores strewn across streets.
This all began just before curfew hit around 10:30 Monday evening and continued into the overnight hours.
"Some people are out tonight not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others - and those people are being arrested," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late Monday. "Their actions are unacceptable and we won't allow them in our city."
Monday was the fourth night in a row of mainly peaceful daytime demonstrations followed by violence and arrests after nightfall. De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an 11 p.m. curfew late Monday afternoon. De Blasio said Tuesday's curfew would start earlie - beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m - in an effort to quell late-night violence and destruction.
But roving bands of people struck stores in Manhattan and the Bronx, even though many stores were boarded up preemptively as merchants feared more destruction.
Video posted on social media showed some protesters arguing with people breaking windows, urging them to stop, but instances of vandalism and smash-and-grab thefts mounted as the night deepened.
"We worked hard to build up the business and within a second someone does this," said the owner of a looted Manhattan smoke shop, who identified himself only by the name Harri. "Really bad."
de Blasio and Cuomo said the outbreaks of violence the previous two evenings - which left stores ransacked and police vehicles burned - gave them no choice to impose a curfew, even as they insisted they stood with the throngs of peaceful demonstrators who have spoken out for several days against police brutality and racial injustice.
Video posted on social media showed piles of rubbish on fire on a debris-strewn street and people smashing into stores. Another video showed a group of men hitting a police officer with pieces of wreckage until he pulled his gun and they ran. People rushed into a Nike store and carried out armloads of clothing. Storefront windows were smashed near Rockefeller Center and wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.
The violence threatened to overshadow the anger over the death of Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck. Authorities believe it is the result of well-organized groups infiltrating peaceful protests, turning them into a riot.
Some officers in New York City and around the nation have sought to show solidarity with demonstrators protesting Floyd's death while urging calm.
New York City's highest-ranking uniformed member, Chief of Department Terence Monahan, clasped hands with protesters and took a knee Monday in Manhattan's Washington Square Park. "The people who live in New York want New York to end the violence," Monahan said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
