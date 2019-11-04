NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill resigns, Dermot Shea to be new top cop

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill resigned Monday after three years as the head of the nation's largest police force.Mayor Bill de Blasio held an afternoon news conference to officially make the announcement, thanking O'Neill for his service and naming Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea as his replacement.The mayor met with senior police officials over the weekend, including extensive meetings with Shea and First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker. He called Shea, who will take office on December 1, a "proven change agent.""This is a tremendous honor and a tremendous responsibility and I'm grateful to the mayor for this privilege to serve," Shea said. "Police Commissioner O'Neill has been a mentor and a friend to me, and I am committed to building on the incredible success of Neighborhood Policing and precision policing, while continuing my life's work to eradicate gangs and guns from our streets. Every New Yorker deserves to be safe and feel safe, and that has been my mission since I took the oath and became a police officer 28 years ago. As police commissioner, this will be what drives me."The 61-year-old O'Neill spent more than three decades with the NYPD before becoming commissioner in September of 2016. His tenure began with a pipe bomb exploding in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on his first day.He also saw the department through two other terror attacks: The Halloween truck attack on the West Side and the detonation of a pipe bomb beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal.O'Neil has also overseen a continual drop in crime and a reduction in arrests, but part of his administration was haunted by difficult decisions after the death of Eric Garner, which cost him loss of faith among some in the rank and file.He led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department's relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.He moved the department away from the controversial "broken windows" theory of law enforcement, which viewed low-level offenses as a gateway to bigger crimes."On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to express deep gratitude to Jimmy O'Neill for dedicating his entire career to keeping our city safe," de Blasio said in a statement. "Jimmy transformed the relationship between New Yorkers and police, and helped to make the Department the most sophisticated and advanced in the country."O'Neill began his career as a transit officer in 1983.In August, he brought closure to one of the NYPD's lowest moments, firing Officer Daniel Pantaleo for Garner's chokehold death. The city's largest police union responded by calling for O'Neill's immediate resignation.Asked in recent weeks about rumors of his retirement, he said he had the "best job in the world."De Blasio released a statement on Twitter, saying O'Neill "is the architect of neighborhood policing. He drove crime to record lows while working tirelessly to bring police and communities together. He leaves behind a city that's safer than it's been in decades. I'm lucky to have worked with as good a man as Jimmy O'Neill."O'Neill is expected to take a job in the private sector.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------