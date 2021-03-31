Arrest in brutal Manhattan attack on Asian woman heading to church

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10461233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger has the latest on a brutal attack of an Asian woman in New York City as she was heading to church.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10457684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the man caught on camera attacking an Asian woman on her way to church in Midtown on Monday.

This is a heinous attack on a 65 year old Asian lady that occurred this morning in front of 360 west 43rd street. The cold hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim. Anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/70kwv0upXB — Asian Hate Crimes Task Force (@NYPDAsianHCTF) March 30, 2021

We can’t be silent in the face of rising violence against Asian Americans. That’s why today I’m taking additional steps to respond–including establishing an initiative at the Department of Justice to address anti-Asian crimes.



These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 30, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10457134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students at Northern Highlands Regional High Schools say superintendent Dr. Scot Beckerman dismissed Black Lives Matter and anti-Asian bias movements.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the brutal attack, caught on camera, on a 65-year-old Asian American woman who was on her way to church in Midtown Manhattan.38-year-old Brandon Elliot was taken into custody Tuesday night.Investigators say Elliot is the man seen punching and kicking the victim in a video that has made national headlines.Elliot was identified by residents as a local homeless person, and multiple Crimestoppers tips directed police to a hotel serving as a homeless shelter on West 40th Street.Police spent the day yesterday watching the hotel and neighborhood and took Elliot into custody last night.He was charged with assault and attempted assault as a hate crime and will be arraigned later today.Elliot has a long police record. He was arrested in July 2002 for fatally stabbing his mother when he was 19 in the Bronx.After serving 17 years in state prison, he was released on lifetime parole in November 2019.Police Benevolent Association President Patrick J. Lynch released a statement on the suspect's criminal history."Letting this murderer out of prison so that he could spew hate and beat down a defenseless person was a political choice," Lynch said. "Politicians have deliberately created a system that prioritizes his interests over the safety of New Yorkers. Many of these hateful attacks could be prevented if we had a functioning criminal justice system. Our elected leaders chose to dismantle it."NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy criticized New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's policies for the suspect being "let back out on the streets.""Only in Andrew Cuomo's New York can you be convicted of killing your own mother and be let back out on the streets," Langworthy said. "The savage assault of an Asian-American woman in Midtown Manhattan would have never happened if Cuomo's radical parole board did not release this dangerous felon. This is sadly another horrifying example of how dangerous criminals have been prioritized by this governor, including the release of 17 cop-killers and the appointment of a cop-killer to a 'police reform board.' These asinine policies must be reversed and it starts with throwing those responsible out of office."The unprovoked attack happened just before noon Monday in front of 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown.Authorities say the victim was kicked and fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.He then repeatedly struck her while she was on the ground, saying "(Expletive) you. You don't belong here."The suspect fled the scene, and workers across the street said a man chased down the assailant to confront him -- but the perpetrator pulled a knife and got away.The victim was taken to the hospital, suffering a fractured pelvis and contusion to the head."This last attack very disturbing," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday. "It's really disgusting when you see the video.... You try to make sense of it, and you can't. I don't know who attacks a 65-year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that."Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Manuel Romualdez said the victim is Filipino American.The country's foreign secretary, Teodoro Locsin Jr., condemned the attack in a Twitter post last night, saying "This is gravely noted and will influence Philippine foreign policy.""I might as well say it, so no one on the other side can say, 'We didn't know you took racial brutality against Filipinos at all seriously.' We do," Locsin Jr. said.Speaking on NY1, Shea also talked about increased patrols, including undercover officers, who started Friday in predominantly Asian American communities to address a rising tide of anti-Asian hate crimes."We are putting heavy uniformed presence, that's the bulk of the resources," he said. "Those are going into predominantly Asian communities in New York City: Flushing, Chinatown, parts of Sunset Park, Brooklyn. But really through the transit system. It's all over. That's the thing as we start coming out of Passover and now into Muslim high holy days and thinking of things of this sort. An attack on one group is an attack on all, and that's the thing we have to keep enforcing here. Whether it's anti-Black, anti-Asian, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, when New Yorkers come together and just say enough is enough, I think we are getting in the right direction."The attack caused outrage that quickly spread well beyond New York City.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance in the investigation."The reports of a brutal assault on an Asian American woman in Midtown are absolutely horrifying and repugnant," he said. "We are all New Yorkers, no matter how we look or what language we speak, and we must always look out for one another and help those who need it...Violence against our Asian American community is unfortunately becoming an epidemic in our state and across this nation, and it must stop now. These abhorrent acts of hate have absolutely no place in our state, and we all must stand together as one united voice to denounce hate and violence in all its forms, whenever and wherever we see it."The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force said a security guard who was captured on video during the attack closing the door failed to render aid. The staff in question has been suspended pending further investigation."I'm shaking right now," neighbor Charles Youn said. "I'm shaking. I live right next door...It's just outlandish for me that no one intervened. Seeing the reaction of the doorman and deliveryman inside, it's so sickening."Community activists held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to speak out against the attack and demand a stop to the violence."Closed their door on a woman lying on the sidewalk, isn't that the perfect symbolism of exactly what is happening right now?" said Jo-Ann Yoo with the Asian American Foundation.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also questioned the security guard's actions."A security guard standing nearby and not intervening, absolutely unacceptable," de Blasio said. "I don't care who you are, I don't care what you do, you got to help your fellow New Yorker."The union, however, pushed back on that claim.Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ President Kyle Bragg said the building's door staff "called for help immediately" and urged the public "to avoid a rush to judgment while the facts are determined."Here is Bragg's full statement:On Tuesday, President Joe Biden tweeted that he's taking additional steps to address the crimes, including an anti-Asian crimes initiative at the Department of Justice.He's also allocating nearly $50 million in part to create a new COVID-19 task force to end xenophobia.Manhattan Borough President candidate Lindsey Boylan is calling for New Yorkers to get bystander training in wake of the incident."Today I am calling on New Yorkers to join me in signing up for workshops hosted by Hollaback! and Asian Americans Advancing Justice. One is on Bystander Intervention Training on Anti-Asian American Harassment, the other is on gender-based harassment," she said in a statement. "The same instinct that causes us to turn away from Asian Americans is the same instinct that causes us to turn away from our other BIPOC siblings, our LGBTQ+ siblings, and women who experience sexual harassment and violence."Meanwhile, Asian Americans continue to live in fear."I'm sick and tired of what's going on with the Asian community and I feel somebody has to step up, and I'm here to support the Asian," community activist Calvin Hunt said. "What in the heck is happening with people in New York? My motto, if you see something, do something."According to police, there have been 33 anti-Asian hate crimes so far this year -- up until Sunday -- compared to 29 through all of 2020.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------