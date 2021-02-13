LIVE | NYPD holds briefing on recent NYC subway crimes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating two separate killings that happened on a New York City subway line overnight.

Officials say a man was found with numerous stab wounds to his neck and torso onboard an A train around 11:30 p.m. Friday night stopped at the Mott Avenue subway station in Far Rockaway, Queens.

EMS arrived and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.

Just two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found with several stab wounds throughout her body on an A train at West 207th Street and Broadway around 1:30 a.m.

EMS also arrived and pronounced the female dead at the scene

Officials say the two victims appear to have been homeless.

Police are looking into whether the two stabbings are connected and if there is one suspect.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The killings are just the latest in a string of violent subway crimes in the city.

In a joint statement from NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano, they are calling for immediate increased NYPD presence on subways:

"The recent horrifying attacks in the subway system are outrageous and unacceptable. Every customer, and each of our brave, heroic transit workers deserve a safe and secure transit system. We have been calling on the city to add more police to the system, and to do more to assist those who desperately need mental health assistance. The time for action is now. We are demanding that additional resources be put into the system to address this challenge immediately. Our hearts go out to the victims, as we cooperate with active investigations and urge prosecutors to pursue maximum penalties for perpetrators."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea is expected to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon regarding the recent string of attacks.

