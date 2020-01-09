NYPD-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village leaves 2 critically wounded

The men were shot at Avenue A and East 7th Street, on the southwest corner of the park, at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.
Both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition with injuries described as life-threatening.
No officers were injured in the gunfire, although two were being taken to the hospital to be treated for ringing in the ears.
A weapon has been recovered at the scene.
Eyewitnesses say it started as a fight at the Hayaty Hookah Bar and that multiple shots were fired.
Those were were inside the club at the time say they were made to stay inside while police investigated outside.
Several blocks of Avenue A were shut down as the investigation continued.
