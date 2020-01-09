NYPD-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village leaves 2 critically wounded

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people have been shot in a police-involved shooting in Manhattan's East Village, near Tompkins Square Park.

The men were shot at Avenue A and East 7th Street, on the southwest corner of the park, at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition with injuries described as life-threatening.

EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has breaking details from the shooting scene near Tompkins Square Park.



No officers were injured in the gunfire, although two were being taken to the hospital to be treated for ringing in the ears.

A weapon has been recovered at the scene.

Eyewitnesses say it started as a fight at the Hayaty Hookah Bar and that multiple shots were fired.

Those were were inside the club at the time say they were made to stay inside while police investigated outside.

Several blocks of Avenue A were shut down as the investigation continued.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as it becomes available.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattaneast villagepolice involved shootingnypdshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Search for man in beating death of 92-year-old woman
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
AccuWeather: Arctic front brings wind, bitter cold
How MTA's OMNY can double-charge subway commuters
3-alarm fire burns through home in Fair Lawn
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from LI school
Show More
Weinstein lawyers want judge off rape case over texting jabs
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Glass falls from high-rise building in Midtown down to street below
More TOP STORIES News