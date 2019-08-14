Phone scam targeting PSEG Long Island customers, asking for gift cards

By Eyewitness News
SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Suffolk County officials are warning residents about a scam targeting PSEG Long Island utility customers.

During the past several weeks, people have been receiving voicemails claiming to be from employees at PSEG Long Island.

The customers are told they need to meet a company representative in person and pay an outstanding bill with a gift card.

EMBED More News Videos

Customers are told they need to meet a company rep. and pay an outstanding bill with a gift card.



One of the scam calls even had a PSEG Long Island caller ID in order to make the call appear authentic.

The Suffolk County Police Department will announce its revamped Public Service Announcement in both English and Spanish, which has begun airing on local radio stations to warn residents of different types of solicitations.

In addition, the county will announce that residents can report and obtain information on scams by calling Suffolk311.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
suffolk countypsegscamsscam
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dump truck crashes into NJ house, trapping driver
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Petition: Rename portion of 5th Ave near Trump Tower after Obama
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Body cam footage shows officers confronted by dogs
Show More
Scientists say monster penguins once swam in New Zealand
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Suspect accused in au pair and father's deaths due in NJ court
AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery
New bottled water to arrive in Newark, 20K cases had old best by dates
More TOP STORIES News