LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --One person was shot in a police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side Friday morning.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. inside the apartment building on Cherry Street.
The person allegedly had a knife and was shot by officers. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Another person appeared to have been slashed and was also taken to the hospital.
Several officers who responded were treated for minor injuries, mostly for ringing in their ears.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
