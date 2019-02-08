Suspect with knife shot by police on Lower East Side in Manhattan, NYPD says

NYPD officials give a briefing on this morning's police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person was shot in a police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side Friday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. inside the apartment building on Cherry Street.

The person allegedly had a knife and was shot by officers. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another person appeared to have been slashed and was also taken to the hospital.

Several officers who responded were treated for minor injuries, mostly for ringing in their ears.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

