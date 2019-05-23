MONTGOMERY, Orange County (WABC) -- A trooper-involved shooting took place in Orange County early Thursday morning.
It happened on I-84 in Montgomery.
The condition of the individual involved is not yet known, but the New York State trooper was not hurt.
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Trooper-involved shooting on I-84 in Montgomery, Orange County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More