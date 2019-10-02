Vintage World War II plane crashes at Bradley Airport in Connecticut

PLANE CRASH: Video shows smoke billowing and flames spewing after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, #Connecticut https://t.co/yAdOAGaT8o pic.twitter.com/StpDA1E34x — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2019

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WABC) -- A World War II-era bomber plane crashed just outside Bradley International Airport north of Hartford, Connecticut, Wednesday morning.A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont says the B-17 plane crashed Wednesday morning, and a fire with thick black smoke could be seen rising from near the airport in Windsor Locks.There is an active fire and rescue operation underway, and the airport is closed.Lamont spokesman Max Reiss says it's not clear how many people were on board or where the plane was going.The New England Air Museum is near the airport.Airport officials said the plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.More information will be posted as it becomes available.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------