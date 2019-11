EMBED >More News Videos John del Giorno reports on the break impacting streets and homes in the Westerleigh section of Staten Island.

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) -- A water main break flooded a road and the front lawns of some homes on Staten Island.It happened on Watchogue Road at Hawthorne Avenue just after 5:15 a.m. in the Westerleigh section.Water could be seen gushing down the street and into the storm drains.The water company was working at the scene to turn the water off so they could repair the main.Surrounding roads were closed until the issue could be resolved.----------