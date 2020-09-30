Woman killed when stray bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body

It happened early Wednesday morning around 12:47 a.m. on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Her 14-year-old son found her suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and called 911.
EMS responded and pronounced 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga dead at the scene.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about the horrific incident saying,
"This is what senseless gun violence does - it destroys families."
Last night in #JacksonHeights, a stray bullet entered a 43-y/o mother’s window, killing her & leaving her to be found by her 14-y/o child. This is what senseless gun violence does — it destroys families.— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) September 30, 2020
Anyone with any info about this incident please call @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/oksy6mV5Lr
So far, there are no arrests in the case.
Later the same morning, three people were shot, one fatally, at a car wash in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube