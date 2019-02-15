EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5140857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aurora city official Clayton Muhammad provides an update on the shooting that injured multiple police officers, civilians.

An active shooting situation has been reported at the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora in Kane County.Aurora Police said the shooter has been "neutralized." At least one person is confirmed dead and the Kane County Coroner is on the scene.The Daily Herald reports that four City of Aurora Police Officers and multiple civilians have been injured. The officers who were injured are in stable condition, according to City of Aurora representative Clayton Mohammed.Police are expected to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m.At 3 p.m., the City of Aurora tweeted that the alleged shooter had been apprehended but the lockdown continued. Aurora Police later confirmed that the situation had been secured and parents should contact school districts for dismissal plans.John Probst, a Henry Pratt employee who escaped the building, said he saw a man holding a pistol with a laser sight. He said he recognized the shooter as a coworker.There would have been approximately 30 people in the building at the time of the shooting, Probst said.Probst said he saw other coworkers injured and that the shooter was firing indiscriminately."One of the guys was up in the office, he said this person was shootin', and, he come running down and he was bleeding pretty bad, and the next thing you know he was walking back and forth, I heard more shots, and we just left the building," Probst said.Probst said he and a coworker escaped through the back door. Probst said a nearby resident allowed Probst and his coworker to shelter in his home.Officials have asked that residents on the west side of Aurora to remain sheltered until the search for the shooter has ended.The Henry Pratt company is located in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue. The shooting was confirmed by the Kane County Sheriff.Several injuries have been reported and victims have been taken to local hospitals. The extent of the victims' injuries and the number of casualties is unknown.Rush Copley Hospital tweeted that they have received two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center also said they have received three victims, one of whom was transferred to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in unknown condition.ATF and FBI agents responded to the scene at approximately 2:37 p.m.The active shooter situation was confirmed by the City of Aurora on Twitter at 2:23 p.m.No one is currently in custody.At approximately 2:20 p.m., several SWAT officers were visible outside the Henry Pratt building and the scene appeared to still be active. Several ambulances were being staged away from the building for any potential victims.Holy Angels School is on lockdown, as is Capital Printing and Die Cutting in the 300 block of South Highland.West Aurora Schools are on soft lockdown and all students are being held in the building. School District 129 sent the following statement to parents:"There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area. Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district. Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted."At approximately 3:30 p.m., District 129 said the lockdown will be lifted and students will be dismissed.An employee at Capital Printing told ABC7 they are currently sheltering in a closet.An employee at Henry Pratt told ABC7 she was uninjured but shaken by the incident and believes some of her coworkers may have been injured.Witnesses report that there are at least 30 police cars on the scene.Senator Dick Durbin tweeted Friday afternoon to express his gratitude for law enforcement officers who helped bring the shooter into custody.Governor JB Pritzker said in a tweet that he is monitoring the situation.Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting.The Illinois FOP said in a statement released Friday:"Every police officer dreads days like this one, yet these four courageous Aurora officers and their colleagues did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line today to stop further bloodshed. These four heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price. We Illinoisans should be humbly grateful for their sacrifice, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured civilians and police officers make a full and speedy recovery."