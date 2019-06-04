Police investigating report of shots fired in Amityville

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating reports of shots fired at two locations in Amityville, Long Island Tuesday afternoon.At least one person was wounded, but no details have been released about the person's condition.One incident happened near Oldfield Ave and Orchard Place.Police were focused on a car parked near the intersection which had four bullet holes in the front windshield.Police also responded to a second location in Amityville at 45 Merrick Road, investigating a second report of shots fired.A bullet appears to have gone into a cell phone repair store at that scene. It is not clear if the incidents are connected.Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.Schools in the area were put on lockout but it was lifted at 3:45 p.m. and students were dismissed.----------