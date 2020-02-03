2 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

UPD is working a crime scene at Pride Rock. Very little information is known at this time, and any threat level is unknown. Please shelter in place until further information is available. — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation. (1/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for anyone who needs assistance coping with this situation.



We will continue to provide updates as they become available. (2/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

COMMERCE, Texas -- Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Monday afternoon.The Texas A&M-Commerce Police Department tweeted about the shooting around 11 a.m.Officers are stationed throughout the campus, officials said. The precautionary shelter-in-place was lifted after a few hours, but Pride Rock and the surrounding areas are still blocked off.Students who were displaced during the shooting can go to the Rayburn Student Center.Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.Commerce is around 65 miles northeast of Dallas.