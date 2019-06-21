2 people shot in Brooklyn, including 11-year-old boy

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say two people were shot in Brooklyn Thursday night, including an 11-year-old boy.According to the NYPD, a gunman opened fire on Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights toward an intended target who was not hit.An 11-year-old boy and 31-year-old man who were both standing on the sidewalk were struck by bullets. Police say they were not intended targets.The boy was shot in the shoulder area and was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is in stable condition after surgery.The man was shot in the left knee. His injuries are not life-threatening.Police say they have a person of interest in custody who may be the shooter.----------