One firefighter was hurt while battling a three-alarm fire inside a multi-family home in Jersey City.The fire broke out inside the home on Garfield Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday.Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof the building.The firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury.The cause of the fire is under investigation.