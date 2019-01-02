Jersey City firefighter hurt while battling 3-alarm fire in multi-family home

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
One firefighter was hurt while battling a three-alarm fire inside a multi-family home in Jersey City.

The fire broke out inside the home on Garfield Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof the building.

The firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

