KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby injures 2 and forces schools to shelter-in-place

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are working to control to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.

Two people have been taken to area hospitals by Life Flight. According to the Harris County Fire Marshals Office, one person is unaccounted for.



Crosby, Sheldon and Channelview ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place. During shelter-in-place procedures, no one is allowed inside or outside the buildings.

The air conditioning is being shut down at all CISD buildings. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.

Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.



