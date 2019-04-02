KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby injures 2 and forces schools to shelter-in-place

Early reports, one person unaccounted for and two people injured. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) April 2, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5230551" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday

Crosby Plant fire: arriving in the general area. Information is preliminary: schools have sheltered in place, a few pops have been heard, air seems to be moving in Southwest direction. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/jFECk4g8AJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

We remain at Level 3- Increased Readiness as we continue to monitor clean- up efforts at the ITC site in Deer Park. We are also actively monitoring the KMCO explosion in Crosby, TX. County resources from @FMO @HCSOTexas and Harris County Pollution Control are en route to assist. — Harris County OHSEM (@ReadyHarris) April 2, 2019

View of smoke from chemical fire at KMCO facility in Crosby from hwy 90. 11 miles from site. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nTAvtE1i8U — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) April 2, 2019

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are working to control to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.Two people have been taken to area hospitals by Life Flight. According to the Harris County Fire Marshals Office, one person is unaccounted for.Crosby, Sheldon and Channelview ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place. During shelter-in-place procedures, no one is allowed inside or outside the buildings.The air conditioning is being shut down at all CISD buildings. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air. Some residents are evacuating as a precaution.