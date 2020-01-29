Fire erupts on sixth floor of high-rise apartment building in West Los Angeles: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- A dramatic fire erupted on the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment building on the Westside of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters amid reports of people jumping from the building's windows.

The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of West Wilshire Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The number of possible injuries was not immediately clear.

One man was see climbing horizontally across the faade of the 25-story building after crawling out of window what was emitting an inferno of flames. He was later rescued by a firefighter who approached him from atop a ladder truck.

The cause of the inferno was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt when truck overturns, slams into home in Queens
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Show More
Recovery effort continues after trench collapse kills 2 on LI
Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Republicans lack votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial
Arrest in death of philanthropist after Brooklyn fire
More TOP STORIES News