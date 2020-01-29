Fire erupts on sixth floor of high-rise apartment building in West Los Angeles: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- A dramatic fire erupted on the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment building on the Westside of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters amid reports of people jumping from the building's windows.The fire broke out shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of West Wilshire Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The number of possible injuries was not immediately clear.One man was see climbing horizontally across the faade of the 25-story building after crawling out of window what was emitting an inferno of flames. He was later rescued by a firefighter who approached him from atop a ladder truck.The cause of the inferno was unknown.