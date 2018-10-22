Firefighters are battling a large fire that is burning in two buildings in Morris County, New Jersey.The 6-alarm fire broke out Monday afternoon on the first floor of a three-story structure at 3 North Warren Street in Dover.The commercial building includes stores and a restaurant on the first floor. There are apartments on the top two floors.The fire then spread to an adjacent building.Business and residents have been displaced, but officials say everyone was evacuated safely.Units from eight towns have been called in to try to bring the blaze under control.No injuries have been reported.Roads have been closed off throughout the area.----------