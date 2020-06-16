WATCH LIVE: Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo pleading guilty to murder, rape charges

"Guilty!" It's the word that his victims and their family members have been aching to hear for decades from DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer's unqualified admission of guilt to 13 first degree murders and dozens of rapes and other crimes.
"Families have waited for decades for justice," said Sacramento County prosecutor Amy Holliday, delivering an opening statement at DeAngelo's plea hearing at Sacramento State University. "Sexual assault victims have waited decades for justice. This final resolution will allow remaining victims to hear the defendant admit to these crimes."
ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
In all, the 74-year-old wheelchair-bound DeAngelo is expected to admit guilt to more than 80 formal charges and take responsibility for four dozen other crimes, where charges were never filed, including acts committed in Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.
The formal charges include four cases in Contra Costa County in 1978 and '79, committed in the cities of San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek and Concord.
The crimes included rape, but were charged as kidnapping with a firearm because the statute of limitations on rape had run out years ago.
TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
DeAngelo's violent crime spree of rape and murder ran from 1975 to 1986, from as far north as Sacramento County to Orange County and many stops in between. During some of that time, he was employed as a police officer in both Exeter and Auburn.
DeAngelo was not arrested until 2018 after a DNA match. By then, he was a husband, father and grandfather, living in a Sacramento suburb, blending into a community that he once terrorized.
"The time for justice stands in front of us," Holliday told the court. "This place, this plea at this time is in the best interest of the state of California."
The hearing, moved to a ballroom at Sac State due to space and coronavirus concerns, is expected to go for four to five hours, as prosecutors describe each of DeAngelo's acts, the judge reads the charges and DeAngelo admits guilt to each.
#HAPPENINGNOW “Guilty!” First time that word has come out of the mouth of Joseph DeAngelo. #goldenstatekiller admits to first charge, first degree murder of Claude Snelling, a Visalia man who interrupted DeAngelo’s attempted rape of Snelling’s 16 yr old daughter in 1975. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Cgr9ZmvYLa— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 29, 2020
In exchange for his guilty pleas, DeAngelo will avoid the death penalty, but spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole.
Watch live in the video player above. We're also streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and our connected TV apps like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Take a look at all of ABC7's stories, photos, videos, and more from the archives about the Golden State Killer.
#DEVELOPING @ContraCostaDA Diana Becton on long-awaited guilty pleas of #GOLDENSTATEKILLER Joseph DeAngelo. Four charged cases are rape cases from the late 70s in @CCCounty There are 3 additional in CoCo DeAngelo will take responsibility for. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/1a0xnfta8R pic.twitter.com/U7QNe2o0Fw— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 29, 2020
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
- PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer
- WHO IS HE: The life and history Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark': Inside Michelle McNamara's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
- Former Irvine mom speaks out 32 years after daughter was murdered by 'Golden State Killer'
- Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
- 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
- Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case
- VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
- 'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
- 'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento County Court for 1st time
- Visalia detective came face to face with 'Visalia Ransacker' serial killer in 1975
- Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
- Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
- Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California