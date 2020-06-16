Golden State Killer

WATCH LIVE: Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo pleading guilty to murder, rape charges

Warning: Some of the content being read in court is graphic and may be very disturbing to some viewers.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the man accused of being the "Golden State Killer," is entering guilty pleas as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

"Guilty!" It's the word that his victims and their family members have been aching to hear for decades from DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer's unqualified admission of guilt to 13 first degree murders and dozens of rapes and other crimes.

"Families have waited for decades for justice," said Sacramento County prosecutor Amy Holliday, delivering an opening statement at DeAngelo's plea hearing at Sacramento State University. "Sexual assault victims have waited decades for justice. This final resolution will allow remaining victims to hear the defendant admit to these crimes."

In all, the 74-year-old wheelchair-bound DeAngelo is expected to admit guilt to more than 80 formal charges and take responsibility for four dozen other crimes, where charges were never filed, including acts committed in Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.

The formal charges include four cases in Contra Costa County in 1978 and '79, committed in the cities of San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek and Concord.

The crimes included rape, but were charged as kidnapping with a firearm because the statute of limitations on rape had run out years ago.

DeAngelo's violent crime spree of rape and murder ran from 1975 to 1986, from as far north as Sacramento County to Orange County and many stops in between. During some of that time, he was employed as a police officer in both Exeter and Auburn.

DeAngelo was not arrested until 2018 after a DNA match. By then, he was a husband, father and grandfather, living in a Sacramento suburb, blending into a community that he once terrorized.

"The time for justice stands in front of us," Holliday told the court. "This place, this plea at this time is in the best interest of the state of California."

The hearing, moved to a ballroom at Sac State due to space and coronavirus concerns, is expected to go for four to five hours, as prosecutors describe each of DeAngelo's acts, the judge reads the charges and DeAngelo admits guilt to each.



In exchange for his guilty pleas, DeAngelo will avoid the death penalty, but spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

