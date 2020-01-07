Husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder

FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- The estranged husband of a missing mother of five from Connecticut has been charged with murder, according to his attorney.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Fotis Dulos in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen on May 24 driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan.
Police arrested him at his home in Farmington.
Jennifer Dulos' body has not been found, and Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, had previously been arrested on charges of tampering with and fabricating evidence.
Both had pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Troconis was also arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, and attorney Kent Mahwinney was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, though the accusations against him are unclear at this time.
The couple was embroiled in a contentious divorce battle, and state police have alleged in court papers that Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" for Jennifer Dulos at home and that a violent assault took place in the garage.
Previous court documents revealed that clothing and sponges soaked with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a male appearing to be Fotis Dulos wearing a baseball cap and disposing of garbage bags in more than 30 different receptacles along a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue.
The children are currently being cared for by Jennifer Dulos' mother, who is seeking custody and had been in her own battle with Fotis Dulos.
In addition to the ongoing custody battle, Fotis Dulos is caught in a bitter legal battle with his in-laws over nearly $3 million in unpaid loans that he contends were gifts.
Dulos is being held in lieu of a $6 million bond on the murder charge pending an appearance in Bridgeport Superior court, according to Pattis. He said he hopes to get Dulos before a judge Tuesday afternoon.
