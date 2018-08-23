PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Intersection redesigned after Broadway actress' daughter, friend's son killed in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities toured a Vision Zero safety redesign nearing completion on Ninth Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened where a crash took the lives of two children and an unborn baby last March.

Deputy Mayor Laura Anglin and senior officials from the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) joined Brooklyn elected officials for the walkthrough as part of the City Hall in Your Borough program.

The crash that prompted the redesign work happened on March 5th.

Authorities say Dorothy Bruns, 44, apparently had a seizure while stopped at a red light.

Her car drove forward and struck actress Ruthie Ann Miles and another mother, Lauren Lew, as they crossed the street with their children.

Lew's 1-year-old son, Joshua, and Miles' 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, were killed. The mothers were injured but survived.

