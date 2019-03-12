Large fire tears through apartment building in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at an apartment building in Yonkers.The 4-alarm fire broke out at Tuesday night on the top floor of a 6-story building on Parkview Avenue near Garrett Place.Over 100 firefighters from several city agencies are battling the blaze.Two buildings are being evacuated.So far there are no reports of injuries.----------