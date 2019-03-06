Man wounded in police-involved shooting in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Harlem Tuesday.The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on West 114th Street.Police responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots were fired.Police say officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect in the back.The man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.No officers were injured.----------