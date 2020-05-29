George Floyd

LIVE: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gives update on investigation into George Floyd's death

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is speaking about the investigation into the death of George Floyd at 10:30 a.m. CT/ 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch the live press conference in the media player above.

The mayor of Minneapolis says criminal charges should be filed against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who died in police custody.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in the death of George Floyd. Video recorded by a bystander shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd gasps for breath on the ground with his face against the pavement.

The mayor says he saw nothing to justify that kind of force. Chauvin and three other officers were fired the day after Floyd died.

State and federal authorities are investigating Floyd's death to determine whether officers willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

Gov. Tim Walz promised a thorough, transparent investigation but didn't endorse the mayor's call to immediately charge the officer, saying the legal process needs to play out.

"Justice will be swift," Walz said during a Friday press conference.

promised a thorough, transparent investigation. But Walz and Ellison didn't endorse the mayor's call to immediately charge the officer, saying the legal process needs to play out.

Other noteworthy stories related to George Floyd's death and its aftermath:




  • Minneapolis police station torched amid protest: Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned. Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following Floyd's death.






The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotageorge floydu.s. & worldpolice officerdeath in custody
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
Expert: No police academy teaches officers to put knees on necks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of ICU patients in NYC nears Phase 1 threshold
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Foley Square protest planned today over George Floyd death
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Man, teenage boy found stabbed to death in UWS
AccuWeather: Spotty showers ahead of evening storms
Social distancing concerns for subways once NYC reopens
Show More
TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods expect to reopen end of June
Military flyover set for over Hudson River
Video: Fatal confrontation between NYPD and COVID-19 victim
Point Pleasant Beach reopening boardwalk Friday
Stop and Shop extends 10% pay bump for hourly workers
More TOP STORIES News